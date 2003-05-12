NBC unveils fall lineup

Kicking off this year's upfront presentations, NBC announced its new schedule

Monday morning, with three new comedies and three new dramas featuring stars

such as James Caan, Alicia Silverstone, Rob Lowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Ryan O'Neal,

John Larroquette and Christine Baranski.

Coupling, adapted from the British Broadcasting Corp. hit, will air in

the coveted Thursday 9:30 p.m. slot after Will & Grace.

Whoopi, featuring Goldberg, will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m., a slot NBC

Entertainment president Jeff Zucker has called the network's highest

priority.

Happy Family, starring Larroquette and Baranski, will follow

Whoopi at 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The three dramas are Las Vegas, starring Caan; Miss Match,

starring Silverstone and O'Neal; and Lyon's Den, starring former

WestWinger Rob Lowe. Vegas will air Mondays at 9 p.m.,

Miss Match Fridays at 8 p.m. and Lyon's Den Sundays at 10 p.m.

NBC will also shift around four shows, moving Good Morning, Miami to

Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. from Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.; Law & Order: Special

Victims Unit to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. from Fridays at 10 p.m.; Boomtown

to Fridays at 10 p.m. from Sundays at 10 p.m.; and Third Watch up one

hour, to Mondays at 10 p.m.

Crossing Jordan, which normally airs in the Monday 10 p.m. slot, will

return in January. Star Jill Hennessy is pregnant, and putting the show on

hiatus gives her time to have her child.

Later this fall, NBC plans The Tracy Morgan Show, starring Morgan of

Saturday Night Live.

The network also plans to air reality producer Mark Burnett's The

Apprentice, featuring New York tycoon Donald Trump, next

January.