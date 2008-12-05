NBC Universal, Viacom Cutting 1,300 Jobs

Recession 2008: Continuing Coverage of the Economic Impact on The Media Business

NBC Universal began laying off some 500 staffers, including several in NBC News, part of a restructuring that President/CEO Jeff Zucker outlined in an October memo.

News of the layoffs comes on the heels of cuts to NBCU’s sales staff and Viacom’s announcement that it will cut 850 jobs, or 7% of its workforce, in 2009.

According to reports, the cuts amount to 3% of the workforce and include NBC News Dallas-based correspondent Don Teague.

In October, Zucker told staffers the company planned to cut spending by $500 million, about 3% of the company’s budget.