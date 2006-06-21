Trending

NBC U Names Digital-Sales Head

NBC Universal named Peter Naylor head of Digital Media Sales.

Naylor, previously Senior Vice President of Sales for iVillage, will oversee company-wide digital media sales for NBCU, reporting to Digital Media & Market Development President Beth Comstock and Sales & Marketing President Keith Turner.

Prior to iVillage, Naylor held jobs at Internet portal Terra Lycos and online commercial publishing company Wired Digital Interactive.