NBC U Exec Named MSLO TV Chief

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia named Sheraton Kalouria its television president. In his new role, he will be in charge of domestic and international programming, new business development and DVD distribution.

The 39-year-old Kalouria was most recently senior VP for daytime programs at NBC Universal.

Kalouria “has a keen understanding of our brand and our business, and we are confident that under his leadership, the television segment will realize its full potential,” said MSLO President and CEO Susan Lyne in a statement.

AT NBC U, Kalouria helped revive that network’s daytime programming and developed the 2004-2005 prime time lineup for the Pax network, developing series like Cold Turkey, a show about quitting the smoking habit..

Prior to joining NBC Universal, Kalouria led the ABC Daytime marketing time. Before that, he held positions at Grey Advertising and the former CompuServe (now AOL).