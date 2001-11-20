NBC takes Leap of Faith
NBC has given a six-episode order to mid-season comedy Leap of Faith.
The NBC Studios-produced series stars Sarah Paulson (Jack and Jill) as a young woman who turns down marriage.
Leap of Faith will likely debut after NBC's Winter Olympics coverage. - Joe Schlosser
