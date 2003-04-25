NBC sweeps up Thursday night ratings

Trending

By

NBC won the first night of the May sweeps period Thursday night, taking the key
ratings categories with two episodes of Friends (one a repeat), two
episodes of Will & Grace (one a clip show, the other with guest
star Madonna) and ER.

CBS was second across the key categories with
Survivor: The Amazon, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace
.

Fox was a distant third in
adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with a Michael Jackson special.

ABC brought up the rear in the same two demos (while finishing third in
households) with All American Girl, a news special on the Peterson
murder case and PrimeTime Thursday (with the much-maligned Dixie
Chicks).