NBC sweeps up Thursday night ratings
NBC won the first night of the May sweeps period Thursday night, taking the key
ratings categories with two episodes of Friends (one a repeat), two
episodes of Will & Grace (one a clip show, the other with guest
star Madonna) and ER.
CBS was second across the key categories with
Survivor: The Amazon, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace
.
Fox was a distant third in
adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with a Michael Jackson special.
ABC brought up the rear in the same two demos (while finishing third in
households) with All American Girl, a news special on the Peterson
murder case and PrimeTime Thursday (with the much-maligned Dixie
Chicks).
