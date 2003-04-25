NBC sweeps up Thursday night ratings

NBC won the first night of the May sweeps period Thursday night, taking the key

ratings categories with two episodes of Friends (one a repeat), two

episodes of Will & Grace (one a clip show, the other with guest

star Madonna) and ER.

CBS was second across the key categories with

Survivor: The Amazon, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace

.

Fox was a distant third in

adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with a Michael Jackson special.

ABC brought up the rear in the same two demos (while finishing third in

households) with All American Girl, a news special on the Peterson

murder case and PrimeTime Thursday (with the much-maligned Dixie

Chicks).