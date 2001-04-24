NBC stocks up on Weakest Link

NBC has picked up an additional 13 episodes of its hit new game show Weakest Link.

The British import, which is produced by NBC Enterprises and BBC Worldwide, now has a 26-episode commitment from the network. NBC executives say they will run original episodes of the game during the summer months now. Weakest Link started its second week on NBC by leading the network to its best Monday night adult 18-49 rating in nearly three years.

Although it was NBC's best 18-49 rating (5.0 rating/13 share) in the key demo since Oct. 1998, it still wasn't enough to top Fox which won the night with a 5.7 rating in adults 18-49. Weakest Link did win its 8-9 p.m. ET/PT time period, averaging a 5.7/16 in adults 18-49, 6.4/19 in adults 18-34 and 14.1 million viewers. Fox was led by Ally McBeal's 6.3/15 in adults 18-49. - Joe Schlosser