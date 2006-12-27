NBC Puts Scrubs Song on YouTube

NBC is promoting its upcoming musical episode of Scrubs by streaming a clip of it on YouTube. A song from the episode, set to air Jan. 18, will stream on NBC's section of YouTube beginning Dec. 29.



The song - "Everything Comes Down to Poo" - becomes the second of the musical episode's songs to be previewed on YouTube. Earlier this month, NBC put "Guy Love," another of the episode's numbers, on the viral video site.



Scrubs' musical episode will feature songs written by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, the composers of Broadway's Avenue Q and will guest star one of the play's original cast members, Stephanie D'Abruzzo.



NBC has had previous success drawing YouTube users to musical clips from Saturday Night Live, first with the show's "Lazy Sunday" and most recently with "A Special Christmas Box."