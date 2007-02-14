NBC Pushes Up Black Donnellys Premiere Date

NBC pushed up the premiere date of The Black Donnellys to Monday February 26 at 10 p.m., sending Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip to the bench even earlier than planned.

Donnellys, a dark drama from the creators of the movie Crash, had been previously set for a March 5 launch in the spot following NBC’s rookie hit Heroes.

In the most recent airing this past Monday, Studio 60 averaged a disappointing 2.8 rating in the adult 18-49 demo, a large drop-off from the 6.3 delivered by lead-in Heroes.

The network has not identified a potential return date for Studio 60.