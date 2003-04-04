NBC opens Access ad window
NBC Enterprises is giving affiliates an extra 30 seconds of ad time to sell
in Access Hollywood through April, NBC sources said.
Stations are losing money because of the decline in ad sales due to the war
in Iraq, so NBC added the 30 seconds to the barter time already included in the
show to help out stations carrying the show.
NBC isn't giving up any revenue because it is taking the time out of the
production, not from existing ad time.
Stations get more money for ads sold in access than in other dayparts --
anywhere from $500 to $10,000 more, depending on the market.
