NBC News and The New York Times Team Up for 2008 Campaign Coverage

NBC News and The New York Times are teaming up on 2008 presidential campaign coverage, "showcasing" their work product on each other's Websites, MSNBC.com and NYTimes.com, in video and in print.

The two plan to cross-pollinate their efforts to "broaden and deepen their coverage of the campaign for viewers and readers," they said Monday.

According to NBC, it will get first crack at breaking news from the Times’ reporters on the campaign trail, with the Times getting the same access to NBC stories.

NBC says the partnership supplements, rather than replaces, existing relationships with other content partners.