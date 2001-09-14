NBC leads crisis coverage ratings

NBC drew the most prime time viewers for the first two nights of coverage

of this past week's terrorist attack.

On Tuesday, NBC garnered a 13.4 household Nielsen rating and a 19 share (21.8

million viewers).

Here's how the other networks fared:

ABC, 10.6/15 (16.9 million)

CBS, 9.4/14 (14.2 million)

CNN, 4.7 rating

(no share available for cable; 7.6 million viewers)

(no share available for cable; 7.6 million viewers) Fox Broadcasting, 3.6/5 (5.6 million)

Fox News Channel, 2.5 (4.4 million)

MSNBC, 1.7 (2.4 million)

CNN Headline News 1.5 (2.5 million)

CNBC, 1.0 (1.4 million).

Nielsen said 76.9 million viewers were glued to the set in prime time on Tuesday.

The numbers for Wednesday:

NBC, 10.0/16 (14.7 million)

ABC, 8.1/13 (11.9 million)

CBS, 7.0/11 (9.8 million)

Fox 3.4/5 (5 million).

Nielsen said 54.8 million viewers were tuned to the

coverage on both broadcast and cable.

No cable breakouts available at deadline but roughly 13.4 viewers were tuned to one of the cable news networks.

- Steve McClellan