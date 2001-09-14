NBC leads crisis coverage ratings
NBC drew the most prime time viewers for the first two nights of coverage
of this past week's terrorist attack.
On Tuesday, NBC garnered a 13.4 household Nielsen rating and a 19 share (21.8
million viewers).
Here's how the other networks fared:
- ABC, 10.6/15 (16.9 million)
- CBS, 9.4/14 (14.2 million)
- CNN, 4.7 rating
(no share available for cable; 7.6 million viewers)
- Fox Broadcasting, 3.6/5 (5.6 million)
- Fox News Channel, 2.5 (4.4 million)
- MSNBC, 1.7 (2.4 million)
- CNN Headline News 1.5 (2.5 million)
- CNBC, 1.0 (1.4 million).
Nielsen said 76.9 million viewers were glued to the set in prime time on Tuesday.
The numbers for Wednesday:
- NBC, 10.0/16 (14.7 million)
- ABC, 8.1/13 (11.9 million)
- CBS, 7.0/11 (9.8 million)
- Fox 3.4/5 (5 million).
Nielsen said 54.8 million viewers were tuned to the
coverage on both broadcast and cable.
No cable breakouts available at deadline but roughly 13.4 viewers were tuned to one of the cable news networks.
- Steve McClellan
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.