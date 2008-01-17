NBC to Hitch a Ride on USA Network’s Nashville Star
By Ben Grossman
NBC said Thursday that it will air a new season of Nashville Star this summer, bringing over the country-music talent show from corporate cousin USA Network.
NBC said a new host and judges for this coming season, the show’s sixth, have yet to be determined.
The show was created by Reveille, the company formed by current NBC Entertainment co-chairman Ben Silverman. Silverman is still credited as an executive producer.
The network also said it will air the previously announced second season ofAmerican Gladiators over the summer leading into the Summer Olympic Games.
