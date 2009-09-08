NBC Grabs Bruckheimer Pilot
NBC is developing a put pilot from Jerry Bruckheimer set inside a unit charged with tracking fugitives.
Cold Case scribe Jennifer Johnson is set to pen the untitled project, which she'll also exec produce, alongside Bruckheimer and Bruckheimer TV topper Jonathan Littman.
Click here for the full article on Variety.com.
Michael Schnieder writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.
