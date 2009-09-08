Trending

NBC Grabs Bruckheimer Pilot

By

NBC is developing a put pilot from Jerry Bruckheimer set inside a unit charged with tracking fugitives.

Cold Case scribe Jennifer Johnson is set to pen the untitled project, which she'll also exec produce, alongside Bruckheimer and Bruckheimer TV topper Jonathan Littman.

