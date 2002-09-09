NBC to bring Adrenaline to prime time
In what NBC hopes will be its latest reality success, the network has ordered
three episodes of Adrenaline X, in which extreme-sports champions compete
against each other performing high-risk stunts, said Jeff Gaspin, executive vice
president, alternative series, longform and program strategy for NBC.
The show will be produced by Reveille LLC, an independent studio within
Vivendi Universal Entertainment, Teton Gravity Research and NBC Studios.
No airdate for the three shows has yet been scheduled, said an NBC
spokeswoman, but it is planned for prime time.
The show will take viewers right into the action, miking the contestants,
monitoring their heart rates and attaching cameras to their helmets.
"Adrenaline X is the future of extreme sports and reality television,"
said Todd Jones, co-head of production for TGR. "NBC's reality-television
juggernaut is dominant because they consistently take their viewers into intense
and compelling situations."
