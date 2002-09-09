NBC to bring Adrenaline to prime time

In what NBC hopes will be its latest reality success, the network has ordered

three episodes of Adrenaline X, in which extreme-sports champions compete

against each other performing high-risk stunts, said Jeff Gaspin, executive vice

president, alternative series, longform and program strategy for NBC.

The show will be produced by Reveille LLC, an independent studio within

Vivendi Universal Entertainment, Teton Gravity Research and NBC Studios.

No airdate for the three shows has yet been scheduled, said an NBC

spokeswoman, but it is planned for prime time.

The show will take viewers right into the action, miking the contestants,

monitoring their heart rates and attaching cameras to their helmets.

"Adrenaline X is the future of extreme sports and reality television,"

said Todd Jones, co-head of production for TGR. "NBC's reality-television

juggernaut is dominant because they consistently take their viewers into intense

and compelling situations."