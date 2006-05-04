NBC Adds Studio 60 to Fall Slate

NBC has officially added Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip to its schedule this fall.

The move comes as no surprise for NBC, which has high hopes for the show, to which it had already given a 13-episode commitment to Warner Bros. Television.

The show, which goes behind the scenes of a Saturday Night Live-like show, was from executive producers Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme, who also teamed up on The West Wing.

Among the stars on the ensemble drama are Matthew Perry (Friends), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), Amanda Peet (Syriana) and D.L. Hughley (The Hughleys).