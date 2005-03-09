NATAS Honors Spanish Stars

The National Academy of Televsion Arts & Sciences will give five prominent Spanish-language television stars and a top Hispanic network executive honorary Emmy Awards at the NATAS trustees’ meeting in San Antonio June 3.

The Emmys go to:



Jorge Ramos, the influential newsman who since 1986 has anchored Noticiero Univision, seen in the U.S. and 13 Latin American nations.

María Celeste Arraras, host and managing editor of Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste, the much talked-about newsmagazine seen in the U.S., Latin America and even Europe and the Middle East and produced by Telemundo/NBC.



Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco, host of Univision’s phenomenally popular Sábado Gigante (Gigantic Saturday). Kreutzberger was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2004.



Andres Cantor, the voice of soccer in America for Telemundo,whose trademark “Goooooooal” call is known worldwide, even by people who know nothing about soccer.

Verónica Castro, the legendary Mexican soap star who will soon be featured in her own variety show for Univision.

Ray Rodriguez, president and chief operating officer of Univision Communications.