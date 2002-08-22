Nat Geo joins ad-free 9/11
National Geographic Channel is abandoning commercials Sept. 11,
joining the Discovery Networks and Fox News Channel as cable channels planning
to air commercial-free programming on the first anniversary.
On the day, NGC plans to air a special edition of its live news
program, National Geographic Today, and a reairing of its documentary, Inside the
Pentagon.
