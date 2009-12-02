NABET Will Not Strike During NBC's ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

The National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians has decided not to strike during NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center after all.

It announced yesterday that it planned to strike during the show if there was not progress on new contract talks. There weren't, but the union said Wednesday its members would stay on the job.

"We're not going to let the Grinch at NBC ruin Christmas for millions of people around the world. So we're going to stay on the job. We hope that NBC sees Christmas as a time of goodwill, too, and that they negotiate a new and fair contract with us," said Ed McEwan, president of NABET-CWA Local 11.

NBC has said it was NABET that wasn't prepared to come to the table, and one NBC source predicted the union would not follow through with the threat.