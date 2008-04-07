NAB Plans DTV Sessions, Telco Keynote

The National Association of Broadcasters announced a number of panels and sessions related to the digital-TV transition, as well as a keynote by USTelecom CEO Walter McCormick Jr., for the upcoming 2008 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

A joint session called “The Buck Stops Here! DTV Transition Best Practices” will examine issues facing broadcast stations as they transition to digital.

Other DTV panels include “How Tomorrow’s TV Might Look Like … Differences and Progress,” “Show Me the Money … Business Models and ROI,” “The DTV Transition, Turning the Corner” and “The Future of Digital Media in Television. Film, Newspapers, Magazines and Advertising,” as well as panels on mobile and audio issues relating to the transition.

The keynote by McCormick will address high-speed-Internet services and will be followed by a discussion with AT&T executive vice president of programming Dan York and VP of programming and marketing for Verizon Communications Terry Denson, who will discuss their companies’ respective broadband-television efforts.