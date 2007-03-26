NAB Names Democrat To Head PAC

The NAB has named a Democrat to head its political action committee.



Anne Brady, who has been deputy western finance director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), has been named VP of NAB and head of NABPAC. She will be reporting to EVP of government relations, Doug Wiley.



Brady's resume also includes her role as deputy finance director for the DCCC, midwestern region. The job included coordinating travel schedules for the former House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi.



As the Democrats' midterm election victory became more likely, NAB boosted its contributions to the Democrats and added a number of staffers with Democratic resumes, including adding Democrats to its DTV transition team .