Myers: $130M+ in ads pulled
Jack Myers Reports Tuesday estimated that TV networks and stations yanked an estimated $130 million to $150 million in commercials in the first days of the Iraq war.
Although broadcast-TV and cable avails are generally tight, Myers felt that most of that pre-empted inventory will be re-expressed rather than canceled.
