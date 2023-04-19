Music Superstar J Balvan Coming To NewFronts For Vevo

Global musical sensation J Balvin will have ad buyers tapping their toes at music video network Vevo’s NewFront presentation on May 4.

“We’re thrilled to conclude our show with a very special live performance by superstar J Balvin, who exemplifies the future of our business with his global presence. He is proof that cultural content can have powerful mass appeal,” said Kevin McGurn, president of sales & distribution at Vevo.

Balvin is consistentlyy one of Vevo’s most viewed artists. Often programmed on FAST channels such as Vevo Latino and Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Balvin has several music videos, including Mi Gente with Willy William and Ay Vamos, in Vevo’s Billion Views Club.

In addition to Balvin, Vevo will be pitching how its large network of FAST channels gives it national reach that is reflective of the U.S. population with a variety of content that enables it to help advertisers reach their target consumers.

“Home to over 800,000 music videos, Vevo has become the largest and fastest growing connected television network in the world. Through a combination of platform-level scale, network-level transparency, and brand safety for advertisers, Vevo is also a major destination for ad dollars. With the long-lasting star power of the music industry's biggest names, no other TV network reaches 35 million consumers every single day,” said McGurn.