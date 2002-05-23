Music industry: Investigate radio practices

Groups representing recording artists, record companies, songwriters,

merchandisers and consumer advocates want the government to take a hard look at

how consolidation has affected the radio industry.

In a statement to be delivered to Congress and the Federal Communications

Commission Friday, 10 independent industry groups urged "the government to

revise the payola laws to cover independent promotion to radio, to investigate

the impact of radio consolidation on the music community and citizens and to

work to protect noncommercial space on both the terrestrial radio bandwidth and

the emerging Webcasting models."

On top of that, Sen. Russell Feingold (D-Wis.) is working on legislation to

be possibly introduced in June that would reform radio, a staffer confirmed.

The groups are wide-ranging and include the Recording Industry Association of

America, the American Federation of Musicians, the American Federation of Television and

Radio Artists, the Association for Independent Music, Future of Music Coalition,

Just Plain Folks, Nashville Songwriters Association International, the National

Association of Recording Merchandisers, the National Federation of Community

Broadcasters and the Recording Academy, which is a part of the National Academy

of Recording Arts and Sciences.

The fact that the groups are coming together to make such a strong statement

is testament to how odious they are finding the behavior of some radio-station

owners, particularly Clear Channel Communications Inc.

The groups are upset by payola-like practices in which artists and record

companies pay for radio-station promotions in return for airtime for favored

artists.

But they also want the FCC to investigate how vertical integration in the

radio market has forced up the prices of concert tickets and made it difficult

for nonaffiliated artists to book tours.

"Today, for the contemporary hit-radio/top-40 formats, only four radio

station groups -- Chancellor [Media Corp.], Clear Channel, Infinity [Broadcasting Corp.] and Capstar -- control

access to 63 percent of the format's 41 million listeners nationwide," the

statement said. "For the country format, the same four groups control access to

56 percent of the format's 28 million listeners."

"Today's statement makes abundantly clear that artists, songwriters, labels

and retailers are united in opposition to large broadcasters' claim that

consolidation has improved commercial radio," said Mike Bracy, director of

government relations for the Future of Music Coalition. "Rather, commercial

radio is anti-artist, anti-competitive and anti-music fan."