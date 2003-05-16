Murdoch gives McCain reprise on DirecTV

News Corp.'s Rupert Mudoch returns to Capitol Hill for the second

time in two weeks Thursday, this time to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee.

Panel chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) requested that Murdoch defend his bid to acquire

control of DirecTV Inc. and the industry's bid for more deregulation of

media-ownership rules.

McCain denied the request of committee Democrats to haul in Federal

Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell and other agency commissioners

to give details on the commission's deregulation plan.

The FCC vote is scheduled for June 2.

Murdoch testified on his DirecTV bid before the House Judiciary Committee May

8.