MTV Snags Blogger for Boston

Ana Marie Cox, the satirical scribe behind Washington political blog wonkette.com (www.wonkette.com), is hooking up with MTV News to be a correspondent at the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

Cox will report on air and online for MTV's "Choose or Lose 2004" branded campaign coverage.

"I have always wanted the chance to raise the level of political discourse in the country beyond simple binary debate of cable shout shows, and what better place to do that than MTV?" Cox said in a statement.

She'll join MTV News' star correspondent Gideon Yago and celebrity correspondent Sway at the convention in Boston, filing daily news reports and conducting interviews with politicians and young attendees.