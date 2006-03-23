MTV, Rolling Stone Pair for Reality

MTV and Rolling Stone magazine are pairing up for a reality show to premiere on MTV in late 2006, according to AP reports.

The show will follow a competition among amateur journalists for a one-year staff position with music mag Rolling Stone. The show will tape this summer in New York. As of now, it is untitled.

Wannabe Stone scribes can apply to be on the show until April 7 by sending writing samples and a short video to www.rollingstone.com or www.mtv.com.