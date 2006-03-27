MTV, Overdrive Set for Peppers Premiere
MTV and its broadband video channel MTV Overdrive will world premiere the new Red Hot Chili Peppers video simultaneously at 11 p.m. ET April 4.
Fans can get a sneak peek of the video for “Dani California,” off the Chili Peppers’ new album Stadium Arcadium, with a 30-second clip available on multiple wireless carriers beginning March 28. A 60-second “Making the Video” clip will also be available.
The video will also be offered on-demand at MTV Overdrive (overdrive.mtv.com) for 24 hours after its premiere.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.