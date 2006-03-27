Trending

MTV, Overdrive Set for Peppers Premiere

By

MTV and its broadband video channel MTV Overdrive will world premiere the new Red Hot Chili Peppers video simultaneously at 11 p.m. ET April 4.

Fans can get a sneak peek of the video for “Dani California,” off the Chili Peppers’ new album Stadium Arcadium, with a 30-second clip available on multiple wireless carriers beginning March 28. A 60-second “Making the Video” clip will also be available.

The video will also be offered on-demand at MTV Overdrive (overdrive.mtv.com) for 24 hours after its premiere.