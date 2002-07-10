MTV has un- Real ratings

The hits keep coming at MTV: Music Television. The network's season finale

for The Real World scored a strong 4.4 Nielsen Media Research household

rating Monday night.

That was fueled by a record 6.1 rating for persons 12-through-34, that demo's

highest score in the program's 11 seasons.

On the same night, the edition of Diary featuring Brandy secured a 3.3

Nielsen household rating and a 4.1 rating in the young demos.