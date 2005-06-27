MTV Gets Into the Game

Continuing to push its brand beyond the television medium, MTV launched a new division, MTV Games, to develop, produce and promote video games to its young adult audience. The division will pair with game makers to create video games in its new interactive entertainment studio and partner with game publishers to market those games.

MTV Games’ first partnership is with game publisher/developer Midway Games Inc. The two will jointly market, sell in-game advertising and collaborate on the soundtracks for three upcoming titles, including arcade racing game “L.A. Rush.”