MTV, FX hit ratings high notes
MTV: Music Television once again pulled in impressive ratings last week for
its Tuesday-night duo of The Real World XI and The Osbournes. The
Chicago edition of The Real World scored a 3.9 rating March 19, leading
into the network's latest hit, The Osbournes, which earned a 3.7, according to
Nielsen Media Research numbers. MTV finished the week with a 0.9 rating in prime time.
FX's new original, The Shield, notched a 3.7 for its second
episode, helping the network to a 1.0 in prime time for the week. And E!
Entertainment Television pulled in a 3.6 for its Academy Awards preshow Sunday evening.
Two hours of World Wrestling Federation Entertainment Inc. action on TNN: The National Network
(5.2 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 5.4 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.) March 18
registered as the week's highest-rated cable shows. TNN averaged a 1.1 in prime
time.
Lifetime led all cable nets in prime time with a 2.1 rating, followed by
Nickelodeon at a 1.8. Four channels -- TBS Superstation, Turner Network Television, USA Network and Cartoon Network --
tied for third with 1.7 ratings.
