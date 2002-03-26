MTV, FX hit ratings high notes

MTV: Music Television once again pulled in impressive ratings last week for

its Tuesday-night duo of The Real World XI and The Osbournes. The

Chicago edition of The Real World scored a 3.9 rating March 19, leading

into the network's latest hit, The Osbournes, which earned a 3.7, according to

Nielsen Media Research numbers. MTV finished the week with a 0.9 rating in prime time.

FX's new original, The Shield, notched a 3.7 for its second

episode, helping the network to a 1.0 in prime time for the week. And E!

Entertainment Television pulled in a 3.6 for its Academy Awards preshow Sunday evening.

Two hours of World Wrestling Federation Entertainment Inc. action on TNN: The National Network

(5.2 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 5.4 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.) March 18

registered as the week's highest-rated cable shows. TNN averaged a 1.1 in prime

time.

Lifetime led all cable nets in prime time with a 2.1 rating, followed by

Nickelodeon at a 1.8. Four channels -- TBS Superstation, Turner Network Television, USA Network and Cartoon Network --

tied for third with 1.7 ratings.