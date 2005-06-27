MTV Favors 'Real' Celebrities

MTV’s latest development slate focuses on the celeb-focused reality fare which has done the network right in the ratings in recent years.



Included in the slate are shows from the Ying Yang Twins, Omarion, Wilmer Valderama and Tommy Mottola.

The network reports that second quarter 2005 was its second-highest rated quarter with 12-34-year-olds ever and says its 2005 MTV Movie Awards – which earned more than 36 million total viewers – was the highest-rated cable telecast for the year with persons 12-24.

New shows in the works include: Yo Momma, a reality/comedy competition for the best trash-talkers, executive produced by That ‘70s Show’s Wilmer Valderama; Welcome to Crunkville, a reality contest for a roommate for the “crunked-out” Atlanta mansion owned by the rap duo; Omarion, a reality show about the hip-hop star’s entrepreneurial endeavors; There and Back, a reality look at Making the Band’s Ashley Angel as he struggles to regain fame after his stint in O-Town; 8th & Ocean, a reality soap set in the Miami Beach world of modeling; Beyond Normal, in which MTV News correspondent Gideon Yago helps kids affected by crises or conflicts; and Mr. Rooney’s Barbershop, a look at a Queens, N.Y., barbershop where the barbers serve double duty as music talent scouts, executive produced by Tommy Mottola, among others.

The only scripted show of the bunch is Ten Years Later, a comedy based on the real life story of Squirt TV creator/host Jake Fogelnest, a former child star trying to reinvigorate his defunct cable access show with help from guest stars like Horatio Sanz, Moby and Janeane Garofolo.