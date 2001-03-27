MTV backs hate crimes bill

As part of its yearlong campaign against discrimination, MTV News Anchor John Norris on Tuesday joined lawmakers to push for passage of a bill that would give police more authority to investigate and prosecute hate crimes.

MTV has been encouraging viewers of its cable networks and visitors to its web sites to contact members of Congress and ask them to support a hate-crimes bill. The bill discussed Tuesday was sponsored in the Senate by Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.), Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) and Gordon Smith (R-Ore.) and in the House by Democratic leader Dick Gephardt (D-Mo.), John Conyers (D-Mich.) and Connie Morella (R-Md.).

More information about MTV's "Fight for Your Rights: Take a Stand Against Discrimination" can be found at http://www.mtv.com. - Paige Albiniak