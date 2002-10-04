MSNBC bumps Nachman

Making way for a new daily news show on Iraq, MSNBC is moving fringe talk-show host Jerry Nachman from 7 p.m. EST to 5 p.m. Nachman, the network's

editor in chief, is just one of many MSNBC shows whose ratings have been

weak.

Nachman is a veteran newspaper and television journalist whose resume

includes senior slots at the New York Post, WNBC-TV and WCBS-TV.

The new hour-long newscast, Countdown: Iraq, will be hosted by MSNBC

anchor Lester Holt.