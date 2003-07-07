MSNBC axes Savage
MSNBC swung the ax on controversial talk-show host Michael Savage after he
blasted a gay caller as a "sodomite" and told him to "get AIDS and die."
On Saturday’s 5 p.m. EST edition of weekly show The Savage Nation, a
hostile caller, apparently gay, swore at host and author Savage, who responded, "So you`re one of those sodomists. Are you a sodomite?"
The caller responded: "Yes, I am."
"Oh, you’re one of the sodomites. You should only get AIDS and die, you pig.
How’s that? Why don’t you see if you can sue me, you pig. You got nothing better
than to put me down, you piece of garbage. You have got nothing to do today, go
eat a sausage and choke on it," Savage replied.
Advocacy group the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation -- which has
attacked MSNBC for hiring Savage earlier this year -- regularly monitors the
program and started calling MSNBC officials Monday at 8:30 a.m.
By 2 p.m., the network told Savage he would no longer be on the air.
In a brief conversation, Savage wouldn’t discuss the show, saying, "I’m
better off waiting until later in the week to comment."
MSNBC hired the often-vitriolic Savage in one of its periodic attempts to
emulate the success of Fox News Channel, which is burying the news network in
the Nielsen Media Research ratings.
GLAAD media director Cathy Renna said she was happy that MSNBC responded
quickly Monday, but she remains angry that the network put the show on the air and
kept it on.
She said, "I’m just happy I can take this off my TiVo [Inc.] season pass."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.