MSNBC axes Savage

MSNBC swung the ax on controversial talk-show host Michael Savage after he

blasted a gay caller as a "sodomite" and told him to "get AIDS and die."

On Saturday’s 5 p.m. EST edition of weekly show The Savage Nation, a

hostile caller, apparently gay, swore at host and author Savage, who responded, "So you`re one of those sodomists. Are you a sodomite?"

The caller responded: "Yes, I am."

"Oh, you’re one of the sodomites. You should only get AIDS and die, you pig.

How’s that? Why don’t you see if you can sue me, you pig. You got nothing better

than to put me down, you piece of garbage. You have got nothing to do today, go

eat a sausage and choke on it," Savage replied.

Advocacy group the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation -- which has

attacked MSNBC for hiring Savage earlier this year -- regularly monitors the

program and started calling MSNBC officials Monday at 8:30 a.m.

By 2 p.m., the network told Savage he would no longer be on the air.

In a brief conversation, Savage wouldn’t discuss the show, saying, "I’m

better off waiting until later in the week to comment."

MSNBC hired the often-vitriolic Savage in one of its periodic attempts to

emulate the success of Fox News Channel, which is burying the news network in

the Nielsen Media Research ratings.

GLAAD media director Cathy Renna said she was happy that MSNBC responded

quickly Monday, but she remains angry that the network put the show on the air and

kept it on.

She said, "I’m just happy I can take this off my TiVo [Inc.] season pass."