MPAA Taps Republican for Top Post

New Motion Picture Association of America president Dan Glickman has named a Republican to a top staff post at the association.

Glickman,a former Democratic congressman and Agriculture Secretary under Bill Clinton, named Stacy Carlson to be EVP and director of global government affairs.

Carlson is not only a Republican, which would sit well with the current tenor of the town, but she has Hollywood connections as well. She was most recently director of the Washington office for California Republican Governor and movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Carlson was also director of ballot access and delegate selection and political director, Western Region, for the Bush 2000 campaign.