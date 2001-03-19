More Wolfgang on Food Net menu

The Food Network has ordered 26 more episodes of cooking series Wolfgang Puck from Weller/Grossman Productions.

Production on the second season of Wolfgang, which spotlights the famous Spago chef doing everything from steering a Hollywood party to going fishing for that night's catch-of-the-day, will start in June. Wolfgang currently airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on The Food Network. - Susanne Ault