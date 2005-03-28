More Stations Turn On Current

Twentieth Television's revival of syndicated news magazine A Current Affair has been cleared in five new markets, including KUSI San Diego, which was scheduled to launch the show Monday night (March 28) at 5 p.m., with a second run at 8:30 p.m.

Also adding the show are WTVH Syracuse, WFRV Green Bay, KOB Albuquerque, and KFRE Fresno, all launching it in the fall.

Affair launched March 21 with a 3.5 rating/7 share weighted metered-market average for primary runs. For the full week, the average was a 3.3/6.

It has so far launched in 26 of 56 metered markets, mostly on Fox stations, with a number of other stations slating fall launches.