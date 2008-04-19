Moonves: Katie Is Our Anchor for the Foreseeable Future

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves made an appearance in the CBS newsroom Friday afternoon to reiterate the company's commitment to CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric.

In an attempt to quash widespread speculation that surfaced last week that Couric wished to leave the third-place broadcast well before her five-year, $75 million contract expires, Moonves said she would be CBS' anchor well into the future, according to staffers.

CBS News president Sean McManus, Evening News executive producer Rick Kaplan and Couric also addressed the staff, with Couric thanking staffers for their patience during the media firestorm.