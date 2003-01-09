Monitor-Plus adds five cable nets
Nielsen Media Research's Monitor-Plus ad-tracking service has added five cable networks:
Lifetime Movie Network, National Geographic Channel, SoapNet, Speed Channel and Toon
Disney.
Monitor-Plus tracks audience exposures and links ratings to data on
commercial airings.
The additions bring the total of cable networks tracked to 45.
