MLS Announces Out-Of-Market Package Plans

Hoping for a boost in viewership from the addition of David Beckham, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday it will once again put its "Direct Kick" out-of-market package on DirecTV, DISH Network and cable provider In Demand.

Residential customers will be charged $79 and commercial establishments can purchase the package for a flat rate of $100.

The league and its three "Direct Kick" distributors will offer free previews on opening day, April 7, as well as over July 4th weekend.

Beckham, an international star whose former pop star wife Victoria already has a deal for a reality show on NBC, is expected to join Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy sometime this summer.

