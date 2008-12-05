MLB Network Honoring Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson With Studios

MLB Network is pulling back the curtain on its two studios, dubbed Studio 42 and Studio 3.



Studio 42 is named in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Studio 3 is named after legendary New York Yankee Babe Ruth.



The two studios combined are just over 15,000 square feet, with 9,600 for Studio 42 alone.



Studio 3 will be the home for MLB Network’s nightly studio show MLB Tonight, and will feature 62 video monitors, including a touch display from Perceptive Pixel, the company behind CNN’s “magic wall.”



Studio 42 will be used by MLB Network talent as a demonstration area. The studio is a replica baseball field, featuring a half-scale turf infield, a replica outfield wall, seating areas for up to 173 people and a scoreboard modeled after the one at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia which will be updated in real time.



Every video display in both studios will be fully native HD.



“Our studios are designed first and foremost to be versatile, since we’re doing so many hours of live programming each night,” said Tony Petitti, President and Chief Executive Officer of MLB Network, announcing the studios. “But we also wanted to make sure they were visually appealing and featured the very best in technology. We’re confident we’ve succeeded in all three areas, and that our viewers will enjoy what we can do in these studios.”