MLB a Hit For ESPN

SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight won’t be the only places to catch Major League Baseball highlights from ESPN.

The company’s New Media division reached an eight-year deal that will bring MLB highlights to ESPN’s broadband, mobile phone, and online platforms.

The deal includes a number of ESPN products, from ESPN360 to ESPN.com and ESPNDeportes.com.

The most important aspect of the deal is ESPNMobile, a new cell phone service still to be launched that will have cut-in video rights to ESPN baseball telecasts, helping fans on the move keep up to date with ESPN baseball telecasts.

ESPN also will be able to place longer video clips from games on ESPN.com.