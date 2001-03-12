Michael J. Copps
AGE: 60
CAREER:
Assistant secretary for trade development, U.S. Commerce Department 1998-2001
Deputy assistant secretary, basic industries trade development, 1993-98
Senior vice president, legislative affairs, American Meat Institute, 1989-93
Government affairs director, Collins & Aikman Corp., 1985-89
Chief of staff, administrative aide to Sen. Ernest Hollings, 1970-85
Instructor, American history, Loyola University, New Orleans, 1967-70
EDUCATION:
A.B., Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C., 1963
Ph.D, American History, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, 1967
PERSONAL:
Born, Milwaukee; married, five children
