Trending

Michael J. Copps

By

AGE: 60

CAREER:

Assistant secretary for trade development, U.S. Commerce Department 1998-2001

Deputy assistant secretary, basic industries trade development, 1993-98

Senior vice president, legislative affairs, American Meat Institute, 1989-93

Government affairs director, Collins & Aikman Corp., 1985-89

Chief of staff, administrative aide to Sen. Ernest Hollings, 1970-85

Instructor, American history, Loyola University, New Orleans, 1967-70

EDUCATION:

A.B., Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C., 1963

Ph.D, American History, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, 1967

PERSONAL:

Born, Milwaukee; married, five children