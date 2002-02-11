MGM for sale

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. has told the Securities and Exchange Commission it

is for sale.

In its annual report to the SEC, the studio said: 'We believe MGM should,

through business combinations or other strategic alternatives, either grow into

or become part of a larger, vertically integrated organization in order to

maximize the value of MGM's assets.'

While there's been speculation that the company has talked to companies

including Vivendi Universal S.A., USA Networks Inc., NBC and even Paxson

Communications Corp., MGM stressed in its filing that no deal as been done, nor

is one a foregone conclusion.

Separately, the company said, a 10-year license agreement with Turner

Broadcasting System Inc. for close to 850 film and TV titles will expire

gradually between 2002 and 2005.