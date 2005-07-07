Mencia Debuts on Comedy

Comedy Central's new Mind of Mencia may be touted as a Latin Chappelle's Show, but it still has a ways to go.

Comedia Carlos Mencia's show, which features stand-up, man-on-the-street interviews and spoofs, debuted Wednesday night to a 1.1 household rating and 1.2 million total viewers last night.

The show, which pulled a 0.9 rating with persons 18-49, retained 80% of the audience from South Park, which it followed at 10:30 p.m., according to Comedy, and increased its persons 18-49 ratings in the time slot by 26% over the past month, when reruns of Drawn Together have aired.

Comedy has been looking for a show that could hold onto that South Park lead-in, but the comedy show still has a long way to go to match Chappelle’s stellar audience – an average 3.1 million viewers for season two, which ran through spring 2004.