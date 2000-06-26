MediaOne for the money

NEW YORK

Now that AT & T has bought their company, MediaOne Group executives are getting a nice sendoff.

Chairman Charles Lillis gets $23.9 million in cash plus held options worth $18.3 million. President Jan Peters gets $13 million cash plus held options worth $9.5 million. CFO Richard Post gets $10.1 million cash plus held options worth $6.4 million.

Though they're scheduled to clear out by July 1, their futures aren't clear. Peters has been managing by conference call from Seattle; Lillis is taking some time off; Post is joining other ex-MediaOners to start a Denver-based investment fund.