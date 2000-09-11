Media on board

Media types tend to shy away from public appearances about violence in the media, a topic that's big in Washington now. But the board of the National Campaign Against Youth Violence, created by the White House last May, is practically a Who's Who of media executives. Included on the list are AOL CEO Steve Case, Univision President and former HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros, GlobalCenter CEO Leo Hindery, Disney President Robert Iger, Viacom President Mel Karmazin, Oxygen Media CEO Geraldine Laybourne, Discovery President Judith McHale, Time Warner President Richard Parsons, Paxson Chairman Bud Paxson, and NBC President Robert Wright.