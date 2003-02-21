McDonald named VP, GM at UPN affils
Shaun McDonald has been named vice president and general manager of Viacom Inc.-owned UPN affiliates WNDY-TV Indianapolis and WWHO(TV) Columbus, Ohio.
McDonald has been director of sales for Tribune Co.'s New Orleans duopoly, WGNO(TV) and WNOL-TV.
