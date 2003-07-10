McDonald, CBS publicist, dies

CBS publicity manager Kevin McDonald, 56, died Tuesday at his home in Rolling

Hills Estates, Calif., after a long struggle with cancer.

"Kevin was a true professional with an intuitive grasp of journalism and the

art of media relations," said Chris Ender, senior vice president of

communications at CBS Entertainment. "He was equally at ease with the press and

with the many CBS executives and stars with whom he worked, and he was always a

gentleman."

McDonald joined CBS in 1979 as a publicist, beginning his media career with

The Hollywood Reporter in the mid-1970s.

He is survived by his mother, four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 12, at 1 p.m. at McCormick

Mortuary in Redondo Beach, Calif.

The family would prefer that donations be made to the UCLA Liver Transplant Center

or the American Cancer Society in McDonald’s name in lieu of flowers.