McDonald, CBS publicist, dies
CBS publicity manager Kevin McDonald, 56, died Tuesday at his home in Rolling
Hills Estates, Calif., after a long struggle with cancer.
"Kevin was a true professional with an intuitive grasp of journalism and the
art of media relations," said Chris Ender, senior vice president of
communications at CBS Entertainment. "He was equally at ease with the press and
with the many CBS executives and stars with whom he worked, and he was always a
gentleman."
McDonald joined CBS in 1979 as a publicist, beginning his media career with
The Hollywood Reporter in the mid-1970s.
He is survived by his mother, four brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 12, at 1 p.m. at McCormick
Mortuary in Redondo Beach, Calif.
The family would prefer that donations be made to the UCLA Liver Transplant Center
or the American Cancer Society in McDonald’s name in lieu of flowers.
